(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1671: Wednesday, March 29th.
- Derek, Trev & Ryan on a Wing It Wednesday talking SPORTS!
- Glenwood alum Cole Loeffelbein.
- Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- Harlan's Wil Neuharth.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1671: Wednesday, March 29th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.