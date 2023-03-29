UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1671: Wednesday, March 29th.

  1. Derek, Trev & Ryan on a Wing It Wednesday talking SPORTS!
  2. Glenwood alum Cole Loeffelbein.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Harlan's Wil Neuharth.

UFR 1671 SEG 1 WING IT WEDNESDAY

UFR 1671 SEG 2 COLE LOEFFELBEIN

UFR 1671 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1671 SEG 4 WIL NEUHARTH

