(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1680: Tuesday, April 10th.

  1. Derek, Trev & Ryan talk Shenandoah week, 10-0 Rays & more SPORTS.
  2. UNI track athlete Isaiah Trousil.
  3. D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  4. Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper.

