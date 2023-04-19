(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1686: Wednesday, April 19th.
- Derek, Trev & Nick on NBA & NHL playoffs and more SPORTS!
- Omaha men's golfer Connor Wilson.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- Lewis Central's Christian Jensen.
Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
