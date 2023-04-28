UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1693: Friday, April 28th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Nick talking NFL Draft & lots of SPORTS!
  2. Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Drake senior softball pitcher Mackenzie Hupke.

UFR 1693 SEG 1 NFL DRAFT & MORE SPORTS

UFR 1693 SEG 2 AUSTIN PHYFE

UFR 1693 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1693 SEG 4 MACKENZIE HUPKE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.