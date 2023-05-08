UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1699: Monday, May 8th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Nick sit down to discuss Trev's tweets & more in the world of sports.
  2. Boyer Valley alum & Briar Cliff golfer Abbie Miller.
  3. Riverside senior Kia Meek.

UFR 1699 SEG 1 THE WEEKEND THAT WAS

UFR 1699 SEG 2 ABBIE MILLER

UFR 1699 SEG 3 KIA MEEK

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.