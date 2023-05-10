(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1701: Wednesday, May 10th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev talk about Trevor's trip to Germany & more SPORTS!
- Northern Iowa's Carter Morton.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- Fremont-Mills' Hannah Wilson.
