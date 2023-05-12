(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1703: Friday, May 12th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev are talking about no sleep & SPORTS!
- Red Oak alum Baylor Bergren.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Lenox alum TJ Stoaks.
Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1703: Friday, May 12th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.