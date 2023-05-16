(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1705: Tuesday, May 16th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev discus all the days on this day.
- New Boyer Valley head football coach Jeremy Christiansen.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- Lewis Central's Elise Thramer.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1705: Tuesday, May 16th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.