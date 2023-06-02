(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1717: Friday, June 2nd.
- It's the C Team with Trev, Nick & Ethan talking NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals and F1.
- Murray head softball coach Tessa Otto
- Matt Goldman talks MLB
- Harlan senior Cade Sears
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 12:00 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1717: Friday, June 2nd.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.