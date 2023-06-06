UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1719: Tuesday, June 6th.

  1. Derek & Trev talk all kinds of fun and games. 
  2. KMAland Girls Tennis Players of the Year Taylor Cole & Mayson Hartley.
  3. CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. Clarinda's Kaylah Degase.

UFR 1719 SEG 1 TREV + KELLY

UFR 1719 SEG 2 MAYSON HARTLEY & TAYLOR COLE

UFR 1719 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1719 SEG 4 KAYLAH DEGASE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.