(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1720: Wednesday, June 7th.

  1. Derek, Trev & Nick with more on the PGA/LIV merger and more SPORTS!
  2. KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year Chris Wailes.
  3. D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  4. Woodbine's Gavin Kelley.

