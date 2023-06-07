(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1720: Wednesday, June 7th.
- Derek, Trev & Nick with more on the PGA/LIV merger and more SPORTS!
- KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year Chris Wailes.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- Woodbine's Gavin Kelley.
