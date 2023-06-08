(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1721: Thursday, June 8th.
- Derek, Trev & Nick talk all kinds of....SPORTS!
- Turn Left Thursday with Trevor & Jacob.
- Thursday Throwdown with Derek & Nick.
- KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year Randy Pullen.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1721: Thursday, June 8th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.