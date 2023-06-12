(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1723: Monday, June 12th.
- Derek and Trev are here and Ryan is back from Cancun!
- Tri-Center baseball coach Max Kozeal.
- Simpson head football coach Reed Hoskins.
- Atlantic alum Gratt Reed.
