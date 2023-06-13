(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1724: Tuesday, June 13th.
- Derek & Trev talk about the champs & more SPORTS!
- TCU pitcher Sam Stoutenborough.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- KMAland Iowa Girls Soccer Player of the Year Nora Dougherty.
