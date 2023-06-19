(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1728: Monday, June 19th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev say Happy Juneteenth & talk SPORTS!
- New Conestoga head football coach TJ Quick.
- Benedictine (KS) football coach Joel Osborn.
