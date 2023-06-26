(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1733: Monday, June 26th.
- Derek & Ryan are excited about the CWS championship & more SPORTS!
- UNI offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.
- CAM softball's Larry Hunt.
