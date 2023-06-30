(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1737: Friday, June 30th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev on creative ice cream flavors, MLB All-Star Game & STUFF!
- Audubon baseball's Matt Wilder.
- MLB with Matt Goldman.
- Missouri Valley baseball's Jamie Fouts.
