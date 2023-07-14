(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1746: Friday, July 14th.
- Derek & Ryan talk Nude Day, other days & some SPORTS!
- Remsen St. Mary's softball coach Monte Harpenau.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Red Oak's Riley Fouts.
