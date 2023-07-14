UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1746: Friday, July 14th. 

  1. Derek & Ryan talk Nude Day, other days & some SPORTS!
  2. Remsen St. Mary's softball coach Monte Harpenau.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Red Oak's Riley Fouts.

UFR 1746 SEG 1 TAPE MEASURE & NUDE DAY

UFR 1746 SEG 2 MONTE HARPENAU

UFR 1746 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1746 SEG 4 RILEY FOUTS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.