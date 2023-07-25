UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1753: Tuesday, July 25th

  1. Trev & Ryan talked about a lot things, including wine, cheese and the value of NFL running backs. 
  2. Clarke University head football coach Adam Hicks
  3. Turn Left Tuesday with Jacob Blair
  4. KMAland Softball Offensive Player of the Year: Nevaeh Randall (Creston)

UFR 1753 SEG 1 SUNDAES, WINE, CHEESE, RUNNING BACKS

UFR 1753 SEG 2 ADAM HICKS

UFR 1753 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1753 SEG 4 NEVAEH RANDALL

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.