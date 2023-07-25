(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1753: Tuesday, July 25th
- Trev & Ryan talked about a lot things, including wine, cheese and the value of NFL running backs.
- Clarke University head football coach Adam Hicks
- Turn Left Tuesday with Jacob Blair
- KMAland Softball Offensive Player of the Year: Nevaeh Randall (Creston)
