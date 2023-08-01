UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1758: Tuesday, August 1st 

  1. Trev & Ryan talk about Lughnasa Day & ChildFree Day and do well on an Immaculate Grid
  2. Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley
  3. Turn Left Tuesday with Trev & Jacob Blair
  4. KMAland Baseball Offensive Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr) 

UFR 1758 SEG 1 NO KIDS & IMMACULATE GRIDS

UFR 1758 SEG 2 ATIBA BRADLEY.mp3

UFR 1758 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1758 SEG 4 JAIXEN FROST

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.