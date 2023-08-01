(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1758: Tuesday, August 1st
- Trev & Ryan talk about Lughnasa Day & ChildFree Day and do well on an Immaculate Grid
- Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley
- Turn Left Tuesday with Trev & Jacob Blair
- KMAland Baseball Offensive Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr)
