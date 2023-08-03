(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1760: Thursday, August 3rd.
- Derek & Trev talk all things sports, including Iowa high school baseball placement, Grab Some Nuts Day and more.
- KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year Andy Vanfossan.
- Throwdown Thursday with Derek & Trev.
- Riverside alum & IWCC commit Veronica Andrusyshyn.
