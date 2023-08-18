UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1771: Friday, August 18th.

  1. Derek & Ryan on all the hottest sports topics, including MLB, NFL, NBA & National Fajita Day!
  2. KMA Sports Hall of Fame Announcement No. 5: Rich Mortensen (1982 & 1983 Griswold Volleyball).
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Names to Know: Woodbine's Brody Pryor.

UFR 1771 SEG 1 NATIONAL FAJITA DAY!

UFR 1771 SEG 2 RICH MORTENSEN

UFR 1771 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1771 SEG 4 BRODY PRYOR

