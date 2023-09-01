(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1781: Friday, September 1st.
- Derek & Trev preview a big Friday ahead + all kinds of SPORTS!
- CycloneFanatic's Connor Ferguson.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Creighton's Ava Martin.
