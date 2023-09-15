UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1790: Friday, September 15th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev take a look ahead to a big weekend of SPORTS!
  2. Northwest Missouri State soccer's Adell Gore.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Creighton volleyball's Kendra Wait.

UFR 1790 SEG 1 A LOOK AHEAD TO A BIG WEEKEND OF FOOTBALL

UFR 1790 SEG 2 ADELL GORE

UFR 1790 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN .mp3

UFR 1790 SEG 4 KENDRA WAIT

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.