(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 964: Friday, June 19th.
- OPEN: Trevor takes another run at Where Did They Go trivia.
- MLB PREVIEW: Joe Doyle talks Mariners.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Abraham Lincoln's Peyton Kvammen on her college decision.
Thunderstorms likely. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 12:19 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 964: Friday, June 19th.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.