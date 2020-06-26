UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 969: Friday, June 26th.

  1. OPEN: Trevor & Ryan talk about Major League baseball's return
  2. INTERVIEW: Darby Robinson talks Tampa Bay Rays 
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Heartland Christian's Bella Dingus

UFR 969 SEG 1: MLB IS BACK

UFR 969 SEG 2: DARBY ROBINSON

UFR 969 SEG 3 BELLA DINGUS