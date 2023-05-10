(KMAland) -- Fourteen individuals and seven teams from KMAland advanced to the district round of the boys golf postseason on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown from the day in golf below.
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond
District Team Qualifiers — 1. St. Edmond 351, 2. Newell-Fonda 355, 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 357
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 363, 6. Glidden-Ralston 442
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (87), 7. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (90)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Tri-Center
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Audubon 334, 2. Westwood 334
Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Boyer Valley 338, 4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 351, 5. Woodbine 364, 6. Tri-Center 393, 7. Logan-Magnolia 396, 8. IKM-Manning 42
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 1. Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (77), 4. Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (83)
Audubon scores: Jay Remsburg 80 (runner-up), Evan Alt 83, Ryan Hermansen 85, Oliver Deist 86, Henry Burr 86, Edward Miller 95
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Lynnville-Sully
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Montezuma 311, 2. South Hamilton 331.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 445
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Keota 327, 2. North Mahaska 346, 3. HLV 365
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Wayne 387, 5. Moravia 395, 6. Southeast Warren 404
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Logan Smith, Moravia (82), 5. Nash Buckingham, Wayne (82)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Sidney
District Team Qualifiers — 1. CAM 347, 2. Fremont-Mills 352.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. East Mills 355, 4. Sidney 356, 5. Essex-Stanton 397, 6. St. Albert 406, 7. Riverside 462, Hamburg NTS
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 1. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (71), 4. Hayden Thompson, Sidney (80)
CAM scores: Chase Jahde 75 (runner-up), Seth Hensley 81, Bradyn Bohnsack 95, Carson Cary & Lukas James 96, Gavyn Jessen 104
Fremont-Mills scores: Owen Thornton 79, Cooper Marvel & Caden Blackburn 90, Braden Turpin 93, JT Mahaney 96, Tucker Stille 98
View the complete recap from Derek Martin linked here and the complete results below.
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Earlham 340, 2. Mount Ayr 346, 3. Bedford 373.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Griswold 378, 5. East Union 420, 6. Lenox 422, Lamoni NTS
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 2. Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (77), 4. Hogan Hook, Griswold (87)
Mount Ayr scores: Drew Ehlen 83, Jaxson Greene 87, Dylan Graham & Tanner Streit 88, Louden Main 91, Trevin Victor 105
Bedford scores: Micah Johnson 88, Logan Moyer 91, Tim Rogers 95, Tate Rowan 99, Braydon Hensley 106, Bryson Ewart 107
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at MVAOCOU
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Kuemper Catholic 308, 2. South Central Calhoun 328.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Underwood 361, 5. Missouri Valley 369
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None.
Kuemper Catholic scores: Braxton Vonnahme 73 (medalist), Carter Putney 75 (runner-up), Maverick Schwabe 77, Kayden Schon 83, Will Simons 85, Dawson Billmeier 86
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Van Meter 323, 2. Treynor 324.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Clarinda 332, 4. Shenandoah 345, 5. Nodaway Valley 357, 6. Red Oak 365, 7. Southwest Valley 397, Central Decatur NTS
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 2. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (78), 4. Kort Neal, Clarinda & Caden Butt, Clarinda (80)
Treynor scores: Ethan Konz 73 (medalist), Bradley Stock 81, Aaron Ehmke 84, Luke Mathews 86, Jace Tams 89, Alex Mass 98
Find the full recap from Nick Stavas linked here and full results below.
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Lewis Central
District Team Qualifiers — 1. Winterset 327, 2. Clarke 339
Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Glenwood 339, 4. Lewis Central 340, 6. Harlan 349
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (80)
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig
District Team Qualifiers — 1. ADM 302, 2. Ballard 322.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 5. Denison-Schleswig 352, 6. Atlantic 356
District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None