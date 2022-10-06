(KMAland) -- Lindsey Sonderman, Madison Sporrer and Addison Murdock ran to wins while Lo-Ma, Woodbine & Plattsmouth took team titles in KMAland girls cross country action on Thursday.
Fort Dodge Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Lewis Central all ran in Fort Dodge. Heelan had 473 points in 17th while North had 481 and East 528 in 18th and 19th. Lewis Central finished with 724 in 24th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Atlantic Invitational
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to another win on Thursday, posting a 19:21.82 winning time, and finishing ahead of Mayson Hartley of Clarinda, who went second in 19:49.76. Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig came in fourth, and Claire Pellett placed fifth with times of 20:00.79 and 20:06.42, respectively.
Other top 10 finishers included Marie Dea of Kuemper Catholic in seventh, Ava Rush of Atlantic in eighth and Lauren Hughes of Glenwood in 10th. Glenwood also placed Breckyn Petersen in 11th while St. Albert’s Reese Duncan took 12th, Raenna Henke of Clarinda was 14th and Brylee Schechinger from Harlan came in 15th.
In the team race, Harlan had 85 points in second place while Atlantic (91), Glenwood (106) and Clarinda (132) rounded out the top five. Other area teams at the meet and their finishes:
7. Denison-Schleswig (169)
8. Treynor (196)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (234)
10. Abraham Lincoln (272)
11. Kuemper Catholic (288)
12. Creston (309)
13. Shenandoah (374)
14. Thomas Jefferson (376)
15. Red Oak (433)
View the complete results from the meet below.
Boyer Valley Meet
Logan-Magnolia and Madison Sporrer claimed championships on Thursday at Boyer Valley. Sporrer, Allysen Johnsen and Mya Moss went 1-2-3 in the race with times of 19:26.52, 19:35.75 and 19:51.14. The Panthers also placed Haedyn Hall seventh and Greylan Hornbeck 12th on their way to 21 points.
Woodbine’s Addison Murdock took fourth in 19:57.18, and Lilly Irwin of Underwood was fifth with a time of 20:14.50. Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel took eighth, and IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen and Taylor Beckendorf rounded out the top 10.
Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer was 11th, Reagan Garrison of IKM-Manning came in 13th, Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley was 14th and Lauren Irlbeck of IKm-Manning took 15th.
IKM-Manning finished second behind Lo-Ma with 56 points while Woodbine (60), Boyer Valley (85), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (149) and CAM (167) rounded out the scoring.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet (at Boyer Valley)
Addison Murdock and the Woodbine girls won conference championships on Thursday. Murdock ran a 19:57.18 while Adyson Lapel (20:54.45) and Nicole Sherer (21:01.77) were second and third for the Tigers, which finished with 24 points. Elise Olson (6th), Kylie Neigh (12th) and Reagan Cogdill (13th) were also within the top 13.
Boyer Valley was second with 33 points, Exira/EHK took third with 81 and CAM had 97 in fourth. The Bulldogs were topped by Lauren Malone (21:21.39) in fourth and Mariah Falkena (21:33.27) in fifth. Clara Gotham (7th), Lauryn Muff (8th), Lily Heistand (9th) and Abby Mandel (11th) were other standout runners for BV.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Ella Petersen ran 10th while teammates Quinn Grubbs and Gracie Bartz were 14th and 15th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT West Sioux
No results reported.
Saydel Invitational
Ankney Christian placed seventh and had 174 points at the Saydel Invitational. Orient-Macksburg was also on hand for the meet. View the complete results linked here.
Montezuma Invitational
Moravia competed in Montezuma on Thursday. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
Trailblazer Conference Meet at Beatrice
Plattsmouth edged Nebraska City for the conference championship, scoring 37 to the Pioneers’ 38.
Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs was the top area finisher with a 20:50.89 time in third place while Nebraska City’s Evie Madison and Josslyn Crispin were sixth and seventh, respectively. Jolie Dix and Mila Wehrbein went ninth and 10th in the race.
Nebraska City’s Malayna Madsen and Alexis Meyer took 12th and 13th, and Ava Nolde of Plattsmouth rounded out the top 15. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Capitol Conference (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer finished as the runner-up at the NCC meet on Thursday. Fosmer ran a 20:22.72 and was one of just two KMAlanders in the top 10. Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens also ran in the top 10, finishing in eighth place.
View the complete results from the meet below.