(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's boys won the city golf championship while Syracuse had two in the top eight at Lincoln Christian on Thursday.
BOYS: Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside
Lewis Central had the top five golfers on their way to a city championship on Thursday.
The Titans were led by Jordan and Payton Greenwood, who shot an 80 and 85, respectively, to finish in the top two spots. Casey Clair shot a 90 in third, and Joe Miller had a 91 in fourth. In total, LC carded a 346 to win the meet by 74 strokes.
Steven Stangl of Abraham Lincoln was the first non-LC golfer, finishing the day with a 100 in sixth place. Blake Higgins, also of AL, was seventh with a 102.
The rest of the top 10 included Aiden Shipman of Lewis Central (104), Zach Canon of Abraham Lincoln (106), Thomas Jefferson’s Jace Mundt (107) and Brody Klopp of AL and LC’s Jack Robbins (112 each).
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian Invitational
Syracuse placed two in the top eight and finished fourth at the Lincoln Christian Invitational.
Shaylee Staack carded a 94 to finish in fifth place while Lorelei Bassinger had a 103 in eighth place. The Rockets had a 447 as a team.
Lincoln Lutheran won the meet with a 399 while Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove had a 78 to win the meet.
View the complete results from the meet below.
MISSING RESULTS
Bishop LeBlond, Lafayette at Maryville (G)
Blair Invitational (G)