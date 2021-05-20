(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig's Parker Bekkerus was the lone state golf qualifier in Thursday's KMAland boys golf slate.
View the full rundown below.
BOYS: 1A District at Pleasant Valley
Moravia carded a 392 to finish ninth as a team. Kaden Whitlow led them with a 94. North Cedar and North Tama advanced to state as teams. Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys) shot an 85 to finish seventh.
BOYS: 2A District at Hinton
Treynor shot a 354 to take third. The Cardinals finished nine strokes out of a state-qualifying position. Ethan and Joey Konz carded 82 and 83s for the Treynor. Clarinda tallied a 397. Cooper Neal paced them with a 90 to finish 18th. Underwood's Coby Fink claimed 16th, Shenandoah's Carter Ruzek was 25th, Tri-Center's Grant Way left with a 37th-place finish.
Western Christian and Boyden-Hull qualified as teams. Jack Noteboom (Unity Christian) and Axton Miller (OABCIG) were the individual qualifiers.
Full results below.
BOYS: 3A District at MOC-Floyd Valley
Denison-Schleswig's Parker Bekkerus qualified for state with a score of 76. Atlantic's Braden Smith claimed 10th with a 79. Teammates Drey Newell and Garrett McLaren were 10th and 14th, respectively. ADM and Spencer qualified as teams. Check out the full results below.