(KMAland) -- A big day of cross country with four teams and 13 additional individuals moving to the Nebraska state meet + Hawkeye Ten, MRC and the Ron Landphair all here.
AT Glenwood (Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet)
The Harlan girls, Glenwood boys, Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn won Hawkeye Ten championships on Thursday. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page and full results below.
AT Mount Ayr (Ron Landphair Invitational)
Harrisen Bevan, Jag Galapin and the Maryville boys were all champions in Mount Ayr on Thursday.
Bevan of Central Decatur ran to the win in the girls race in 21:54.76 while Ellie Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys was the runner-up. Audubon’s Steffi Beisswenger and Hannah Thygesen were next.
Mount Ayr’s Karly finished in seventh before Nodaway Valley’s Jazz Christensen, Audubon’s Grace Slater and Wayne’s Ava Goben rounded out the top 10. The next five went Jillian Valencia of East Union, Hagan Arnold of Wayne, Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy, Hayleigh Vinzant of North Nodaway and Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys
Martensdale-St. Marys finished second with 63 points while Mount Ayr had 79 in third, Nodaway Valley posted 94 points in fourth and Wayne had 100 in fifth. View the complete results from the girls race below.
In the boys race, Maryville was dominant with 35 points to win the meet. Jag Galapin and Connor Blackford led the Spoofhounds with top two finishes. Cale Sterling took seventh, Dylan Masters was 13th and Bradley Deering came in 14th.
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley placed third, Wayne’s RC Hicks was fourth and Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez came in fifth. Cole Jorgenson of Sidney ran sixth, Levi Moss from Wayne came in eighth and Southeast Warren’s Rylan Jimenez ranked 10th.
Jacob Driskill of East Union (11th), Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening (12th) and Tyson McDole of Lamoni (15th) also medaled in the race.
Nodaway Valley was second as a team with 118 points, and Ankeny Christian Academy tallied 141 points in fourth place. View the complete results from the boys meet below.
AT LeMars (Missouri River Conference Meet)
The Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys were dominant while Kaia Downs and Gabe Nash ran to individual championships at the Missouri River Conference Meet.
Downs had an 18:13.37 to win the girls race while Nash’s winning time was 15:28.87. Heelan’s girls had 34 points behind Brooklyn Stanley, Delaney Saulsbury, Maddie Demke, Jada Newberg and Scarlett Walsh. They finished third, fifth, seventh, eighth and 11th, respectively.
Sioux City East had 58 point sin second place and added a fifth place finish from Ivy Mehlhaff, as well as a 13th and 14th from Alexys Jones and Mariah Morrow, respectively. Sergeant Bluff-Luton tallied 70 points in third with Sabrina Hazuka and Sophia Karras going ninth and 10th and Dani Rodriguez taking 15th.
Elizabeth Jordan took second place for Sioux City North, which ended up fourth with 92 points. Rebecca Hulinsky of LeMars was sixth to lead the Bulldogs to a fifth place finish and 120 points. Lilly McNaughton placed 12th for LeMars.
After Nash, William Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle followed their teammate, and the Stars finished with 16 points to take another MRC title. Jose Gutierrez — also of Sioux City North — place sixth behind fifth place Ryan Campbell of Sioux City East.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 83 points was good for second and led by Carlos Rodriguez and Hayden Gamble running together in seventh and eighth, respectively. Sioux City East came in third with 85 points. Outside of Campbell, Gavin Stoos was 15th.
Thomas Jefferson’s Roi Soriano was the top Council Bluffs runner in ninth place while Heelan’s Carter Ritz led the Crusaders to a fourth place finish and 104 points in 10th. Roberto Rundquist (Heelan) came in 14th. Juan Sanchez and Michael Meis of LeMars took 11th and 12th to lead the Bulldogs to 146 points and a fifth place team finish.
Abraham Lincoln’s Cody Smith medaled in 13th place, leading the Lynx with 158 points. View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Mediapolis
No results reported.
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Platteview
The Plattsmouth girls and boys and Nebraska City boys advanced to the state meet in Class B District 1.
Natalie Briggs led the Plattsmouth girls with a fifth-place run while Mila Wehrbein ran 11th and Jozlyn Barnes was 13th for the Blue Devils. Plattsmouth and 28 points to finish eight points shy of first place Skutt Catholic.
The Pioneers scored 49 points while Plattsmouth had 53 to finish second and third, respectively, in the boys race. Skutt Catholic had a perfect 10 points to win the meet.
Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton was eighth to lead area runners. Plattsmouth’s Elijah Dix took ninth, and Alejandro Rico Avalos rounded out the top 10 for Nebraska City. Plattsmouth’s Samuel Campin came in 11th, Hayden Beccard of Nebraska City took 14th and Plattsmouth’s Carter Moss was 15th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Class C District 1 at Fort Calhoun
Eleven KMAland individuals qualified for state in Class C with top 15 finishes.
In the girls race, Conestoga’s Danie Parriott led the way with a runner-up finish while Louisville’s Mira Fosmer advanced to state with at sixth place run. Auburn’s Lilyan Becker and Alivia Thomas were 10th and 13th, respectively, while Lillian Thomas of Falls City took 12th and Claire Noerrlinger of Syracuse came in 15th.
On the boys side, Jaxson Barnes and Tyler Euans of Louisville came in seventh and eighth, respectively, to lead the area. Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman was 10th, Triston Perry of Auburn came in 12th and Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water finished 13th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Class C District 2 at Branched Oak Lake/Malcolm
No area athletes advanced to state. View the complete results below.
Class D District 1 at Camp Kateri/McCool Junction
Palmyra scored 22 points to win the girls meet and advance to the state meet. The Panthers were led by runner-up Emily Frey, Ava Palm in eighth place and Lydia Lang in 15th.
View the complete results from the girls meet below.
In the boys race, Palmyra’s Drew Moyer and Chandler Berry advanced to state with ninth and 11th place finishes, respectively. View the complete results from the meet below.