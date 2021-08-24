(Council Bluffs) -- For the third time in 322 days, Lewis Central and Harlan will square off in a highly-anticipated and state-rated battle when they hit the turf on Friday night.
"Our guys have bought into everything we have done," said Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad. "They understand the expectation and standards expected from our guys to play football at Lewis Central. It was a really good offseason for our team."
The Titans are 38-7 in the past four years, with two trips to the state semifinals. They have also produced numerous Division I talents.
"The kids that are our better players are our hardest workers," Kammrad said. "People see that, and it's allowed us to develop depth in many areas. There is competition amongst guys. They want to be successful, so we've been able to get the kids to buy in and see the benefits of everything we do. It's the mindset and culture. We are going to do all the little things right. They've done a good job with that."
The Titans have two Division I commits and a handful of other players receiving Division I interest, including junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad emerged late in his sophomore season, throwing for 874 yards and 12 scores on 94 attempts. He stayed busy during the offseason, participating in multiple camps, and seems primed for a breakout junior campaign.
"Experience goes a long way," Coach Kammrad said. "He was able to get that last year. From a physical standpoint, maybe he wasn't quite there. But he could manage the game. A lot of the focus in the offseason was developing physically and becoming more comfortable. The more you see a defense, the better off you are going to be. He's learned how to play better against guys at a higher level."
Kammrad has weapons around him, too. Kansas State commit Brayden Loftin hauled in 26 passes for 315 yards and two scores last season. He should see an increased workload as he replaces Thomas Fidone, who is now at Nebraska. Johnathan Humpal -- the Titan's top-returning receiver -- caught 23 balls for 474 yards five scores last season while Marcus Duncan and Luciano Fidone also return after contributing to last year's 8-2 season.
The Titans' defense plans to stifle opponents with a front-seven consisting of seniors Hunter Deyo, Wyatt Hatcher and Nick Miller.
Deyo -- an Iowa State commit - posted 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 2020 en route to his second consecutive KMAland Class 3A/4A Defensive Player of the Year honor. Hatcher had 37 tackles and 18 tackles for loss while Miller terrorized quarterbacks with 7.5 sacks .
"It's great to have those guys back," Kammrad said. "They've played a lot of football. They play with a high motor and move a lot faster. I'm excited about those guys, and we are going to rely heavily on them."
Caleb Moore, Chase Wallace, Braylon Kammrad and Humpal also return to the defense for LC.
Eyes across the state will be fixated on Harlan Friday night when the 4A No. 2 and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Titans face the 3A No.2 and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Cyclones.
Harlan has LC's number lately. They won both contests last season -- a 28-10 victory in the final week of the regular season & a 21-14 win in the state quarterfinals. They are also responsible for three of Lewis Central's seven losses in the last four seasons and own a 49-7 lifetime record against the Titans.
Like LC, Harlan has tons of talent returning, including quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, wide receivers Aidan Hall and Connor Frame, and linebacker Will McLaughlin -- an Iowa State commit.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association's transition to seven classes separated the Hawkeye Ten foes, but a non-district matchup seemed perfect for both sides.
"We knew we wanted to continue playing those guys," Kammrad said. "You learn a lot when you play quality opponents."
The Cyclones' high-powered offense gave LC fits last year. Coach Kammrad hopes to prevent that this time.
"They had multiple big plays," he said. "They are phenomenal athletes, so we have to find the matchups we like and do some different things defensively. They present some challenges because they have a lot of guys with experience. We have to be prepared for that."
Offensively, Kammrad hopes his team learned from last-season miscues against Harlan.
"Can we convert on third down and keep drives going?" he said. "How do we maintain momentum when things get going? We need to capitalize on the little things in those situations. That's what we've been focusing on."
Matt Gubbels will have reports from Harlan on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad.