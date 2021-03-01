Lorene Neal, 100, Villisca, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name:Margaret Lorene Neal
Pronunciation: 
Age: 100
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 5, 2021
Time: 10 am
Location: Advent Christian Church
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Visitation Start: 12 pm to 5 pm open
Visitation End: 6 to 8 pm family will be present
Memorials: Advent Christian Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
