(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Kansas State had nail-biting victories to highlight a busy day of regional men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (12-2, 3-0): The No. 25 Cyclones beat No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1) 69-67 thanks to a game-winner from Gabe Kalscheur with five seconds left. Kalscheur had 15 points to lead the five Cyclones in double figures. Tamin Lipsey, Jaren Holmes and Rob Jones had 10 points apiece and Tre King scored 12 points.
Creighton (9-7, 3-2): No. 4 UConn (15-2, 4-2) held off Creighton 69-60. Arthur Kaluma had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds while Ryan Nembhard had 12 points. Baylor Scheierman nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Trey Alexander had 11 points and six rebounds.
Nebraska (9-7, 2-3): The Huskers were an 81-79 victor over Minnesota (6-8, 0-4). Derrick Walker had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Juwan Gary scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sam Griesel contributed 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in the thrilling victory.
Omaha (6-11, 2-3): The Mavericks lost to St. Thomas (13-6, 4-2), 80-68. Frankie Fidler had 19 points and nine rebounds while JJ White posted 17 points. Ja'Sean Glover and Luke Jungers came off the bench for 11 and 10 points, repectively.
Northern Iowa (8-8, 4-2): The Panthers got 27 points from Bowen Born in a 69-57 win over Southern Illinois (12-5, 4-2). Tytan Anderson added 10 points while Landon Wolf had eight points. Cole Henry came off the bench for seven points and 12 rebounds.
Drake (12-5, 3-3): The Bulldogs started strong in an 82-64 win over Murray State (9-7, 4-2) and former Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. DJ Wilkins had 17 points while Sardaar Calhoun and Darnell Brodie each had 16 points. Garrett Sturtz achieved a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tucker DeVries nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (14-1, 3-0): The Jayhawks were a 76-62 winner over West Virginia (10-5, 0-3) behind 16 points from Gradey Dick. Jalen Wilson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and KJ Adams (14 points), Kevin McCullar. Jr (12 points) and Dajuan Harris. Jr (11 points) also cracked double figures.
Kansas State (14-1, 3-0): Kansas State stayed hot with a 97-95 overtime win over No. 19 Baylor (10-5, 0-3). Markquis Nowell dropped 32 points and handed out 14 assists while Keyontae Johnson totaled 24 points ane nine rebounds. Ismael Massoud came off the bench for 13 points while Nae'Qwan Tomlin had nine points and eight rebounds.
Missouri (13-2, 2-1): The Tigers bounced back with an 85-82 win over Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1). Kobe Brown (18 points, eight rebounds) and DeAndre Gholston (18 points) led Missouri while D'Moi Hodge and Noah Carter had 17 and 16 points, respectively.
UMKC (6-11, 2-2): Oral Roberts (13-3, 4-0) held off Kansas City for a 74-71 win. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 23 points while Shemarri Allen and Promise Idiaru had 11 points each. David Allen Mukeba Jr scored 10 points and grabbed eight boards.
Northwest Missouri State (14-1, 7-1): The Bearcats had five double-digit scorers in an 87-64 winner over Missouri Western (7-6, 3-4). Wes Dreamer had 17 points for the Bearcats while Diego Bernard had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mitch Mascari (13), Luke Waters (12) and Bennett Stirtz (11) also reached double digits for the Bearcats.