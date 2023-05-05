(Glenwood) -- Updates to the Mills County comprehensive plan and solar energy regulations cleared their first major hurdle earlier this week.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held public hearings and approved the first readings of an amendment to the county's comprehensive land use plan to include a renewable energy chapter and an updated commercial solar energy ordinance. Mills County Building and Zoning Administrator Holly Jackson tells KMA News there were several areas of emphasis from the planning and zoning commission while crafting the proposed ordinance.
Per the proposed ordinance, setback requirements include 50 feet between the county right of way and the nearest solar panel and at least 300 feet from a residence that is not part of the project. The ordinance also limits noise levels to 50 decibels when located adjacent to an existing residence or residential district.
Additionally, Jackson says one way of improving the decommissioning of a commercial solar project is making sure the soil is preserved as much as possible during active use. That's why she says planning and conservation officials chose to include a "pollination scorecard."
Primarily, Jackson says the update to the comprehensive plan comes to allow for the passage of a solar ordinance and reiterates the locations where planning and zoning officials have decided to permit commercial projects -- including agricultural, ag residential, and industrial zoning districts.
However, she adds the renewable energy chapter as it is proposed is strictly for solar energy. Currently, Jackson says the county zoning ordinance limits the height of wind towers or turbines to 80 feet on ag and ag residential lands, much less than the typical minimum commercial turbine height of 250-to-300 feet.
The second readings of both the renewable energy chapter and solar energy ordinance are expected to be discussed at the board's regular meeting next week.