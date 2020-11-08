(Clarinda) — Page County officials are reporting an additional death from COVID-19, as well as a large spike at Clarinda Correctional Facility.
Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says they have confirmed one additional death from COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 80 and marks the fourth total death in the county from COVID-19
On Sunday, officials also reported an additional 380 positive cases of COVID-19 in Page County, 365 of which are from inmates at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The spike in cases pushes Page County’s total to 991 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, of which 501 have recovered.
Page County’s 14-day positivity rate stands at 33.8%.