COVID-19

(Clarinda) — Page County officials are reporting an additional death from COVID-19, as well as a large spike at Clarinda Correctional Facility.

Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says they have confirmed one additional death from COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 80 and marks the fourth total death in the county from COVID-19

On Sunday, officials also reported an additional 380 positive cases of COVID-19 in Page County, 365 of which are from inmates at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The spike in cases pushes Page County’s total to 991 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, of which 501 have recovered.

Page County’s 14-day positivity rate stands at 33.8%.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.