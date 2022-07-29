Arrest

(Omaha) – A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an unmarked patrol cruiser came across a stolen 2008 Porsche Cayenne with a Nebraska license plate.

The Porsche then accelerated and rammed the front end of the cruiser before fleeing.

Following a brief pursuit, the suspect left on foot before being apprehended.

The suspect – 41-year-old Steven Dale Bescue of Council Bluffs – was charged with several crimes, including felony assault and 1st degree theft.

