(Shenandoah) -- One person was arrested following a domestic incident in Shenandoah on Monday afternoon.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Valley Street for a domestic abuse incident at around 2 p.m.. Upon investigation, officers learned a male subject had left the residence.
Authorities later apprehended the subject -- 27-year-old Joseph Haughton -- outside of Riverton, where he was arrested by Fremont County deputies. Haughton was arrested for domestic abuse assault -- 3rd offense and obstruction of emergency communications.
Haughton was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held without bond.