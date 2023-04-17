(Sidney) – One person is dead and another severely injured following a stabbing incident in Sidney.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and multiple EMS units were dispatched to 508 Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Monday for a stabbing. Upon arrival, first responders located two males who had been stabbed.
One male was taken to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where he was pronounced dead. A second male was taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement says there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office or the Iowa DCI.
The names of the subjects involved have not been released by authorities, who say the investigation is ongoing.