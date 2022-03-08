(Des Moines) -- Police in Des Moines are searching for suspects who drove up in a car to a group of students outside of East High School Monday afternoon - and started shooting.
Three teenagers were shot and a 15-year old male died. He was not an East High School student. Two more victims, 16-and 18-year old females, remain hospitalized in critical condition. They are both East High School students.
"Three victims were were shot at injured, and one of those three has, has passed away," said Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart.
The school was locked down immediately after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted later Monday afternoon. Ahart says the entire community is in mourning.
"I want to share with the families and with the entire East community that my heart goes out to each and every one of you," said Ahart. "Our entire community is is in mourning right now."
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert says detectives are still trying to establish a motive.
"This is a very dynamic investigation," said Wingert. "It's moving quickly - our detectives are making progress."