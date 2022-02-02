(Clarinda) -- An additional COVID-19 related death has been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Wednesday, including the latest fatality. Health officials say the individual was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. With the latest fatality, Page County's COVID-19 death toll sits at 41. Additionally, 13 new cases were reported including six among adults ages 18-to-40, four in older adults, and two in middle aged adults ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile, one case was also reported in a child aged zero-to-17.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 18.5%, while the county's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 55.8%.