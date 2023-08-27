(KMAland) -- One person died and two others were injured in a motorcycle accident in Fremont County on Saturday night.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling on Bluff Road between 242nd Avenue and 190th Street when several deer entered the roadway, causing both motorcycles to take evasive action.
During the course of the evasive action, one of the motorcycles sustained a wheel malfunction on the sidecar causing it to lose control. The driver and side car occupant were ejected while the second motorcycle was laid down on its side, ejecting the lone occupant.
The driver of the first motorcycle, Andy Lee Wiese, age 38, of Silver City was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupant, Janelle Lois Wiese, age 70, of Corning suffered injuries and was transported by LifeNet to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The driver of the second motorcycle, Adam Ryan Wiese, age 44, of Denison was also injured and transported by LifeNet to UNMC.