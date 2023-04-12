Accident

(KMAland) -- One person was injured in accident in Montgomery County Wednesday. 

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident just before near near 110th street and N. Ave. 

A Red 2003 Peterbilt Semi owned by David DeVries of Red Oak -- and driven by Joshua Weston of Red Oak -- was west bound on 110th street when the vehicle entered the ditch. 

Weston was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Griswold Rescue for treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries. 

Elliott Fire & Rescue, Red Oak Fire & Rescue, Montgomery County Roads Department and Montgomery County EMA assisted at the scene.  

