(Grant) -- A Grant man was killed in a Montgomery County crash Friday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says 79-year-old Clarence Sliger of Grant was traveling northbound on US Highway 71 near mile marker 36 around 2:26 p.m. when his 2011 Chevy left the roadway for unknown reasons and came to rest in the east ditch.
Sliger was transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue, and an investigation is still ongoing.
Villisca Rescue, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management, and Grant First Responders also assisted at the scene.