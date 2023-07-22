(KMAland) -- More information has been released regarding a fatal accident in Union County on Friday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred around 10:30 PM Friday night when a 2016 Ford pickup -- driven by 59-year-old Andy David Merritt of Seymour was travelling eastbound on Highway 34 near 190th street. Another vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Malibu -- driven by 19-year old Madalynn Mae Stewart of Maloy -- failed to stop at the intersection of 34 and 190th and collided with the Merritt's vehicle.
One passenger 19-year-old Halsie Lynn Barnes of Tingley was killed in the accident. A passenger: 19-year-old Ella Jo Leonard of Winterset was transported via life flight to Methodist hospital in Des Moines. One other passenger, 20-year-old Abigail Dawn Barnes of Lamoni was transported by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Stewart was taken via Mercy Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Merritt and a passenger in his vehicle -- 62-year-old Julia Ann Merritt of Seymour -- were treated at the scene.
DISCLAIMER: The initial report from the Iowa State Patrol stated Leonard died in the accident. This has since been since been corrected.
ORIGINAL STORY
(KMAland) -- One person was killed in an accident in Union County late Friday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred around 10:30 PM when a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 near 190th Street collided with a 2017 Chevy that entered Highway 34.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were injured in the accident. According to the Iowa State Patrol's report, one was taken via MercyOne Air Med to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, one was lifeflighted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and one was taken via ambulance/life flight to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Two other individuals were treated and released.
Names of those are involved in the accident are currently being withheld pending investigation.
The Union County Sheriff's Office, the Union County EMS and Clarke County EMS assisted at the scene.