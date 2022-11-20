(Bedford) -- One person was injured and another was arrested following a house fire in Bedford Sunday.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
After beginning an investigation into the origin, authorities say deputies believed the fire was a result of arson and later charged 68-year-old Ellis Houk of Kellerton with 1st degree arson. The Sheriff's Office says Houk was located and is being held in Texas awaiting extradition to Taylor County on a no bond warrant. Additional charges are pending the result of an investigation.
The Sharpsburg, Lenox, Gravity, Bedford, and New Market Fire Departments, Taylor County EMS, Air Evac, and the Adams and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.