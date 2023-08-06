(Red Oak) -- One person was injured following a single-vehicle wreck in Montgomery County Friday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Red Oak Police officers responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 1900 block of 200th Street in Red Oak. Upon arrival, authorities say deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Sara Sue Batten of Red Oak, who was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for her injuries sustained in the accident.
The Sheriff's Office says after further testing at the hospital, deputies were able to determine Batten was under the influence at the time of the accident and she was charged with operating while intoxicated, 1st offense--a serious misdemeanor. Batten was also issued a written warning for failure to maintain control.