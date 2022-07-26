(Clarinda) -- One person was injured and later cited following a Page County single-vehicle accident Friday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 200th Street and O Avenue around 1:09 p.m. approximately three miles north of Clarinda. Upon arrival, deputies found and checked a vehicle upside down in a field that had sustained heavy damage from a rollover accident, however no persons were found.
After an extensive search conducted by deputies and personnel from the Clarinda Fire Department and Clarinda Regional Health Center EMS, authorities located 48-year-old Jason Ludwig Reents of rural Clarinda at his residence roughly three miles west of the vehicle. Reents was transported to the Clarinda Regional Health Center by Clarinda Ambulance Services for non-life threatening injuries, and was later cited for driving while revoked and failure to maintain control.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Clarinda Fire Department and Clarinda Ambulance Services.