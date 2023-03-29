(Creston) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Creston Tuesday evening.
The Creston Police Department says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 34 near the intersection of Pine Street shortly before 5:20 p.m. Authorities say a 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 53-year-old Jeffery Conklin of Bridgewater, was eastbound on Highway 34, when a westbound 2005 Chevy Malibu, driven by 28-year-old Harry Metzger of Ottumwa, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Pine Street. Police say Metzger did not see the oncoming SUV and the two vehicles collided.
An unidentified female passenger in Conklin's vehicle was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston for minor injuries. Additionally, authorities say Metzger was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.