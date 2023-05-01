(Mound City) -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Holt County early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 roughly one mile south of Mound City shortly before 3 a.m. Authorities say a 2015 International semi, driven by 47-year-old Damion Zachary of Kansas City, was northbound when it struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by 21-year-old Thomas Sule of Omaha, that was stationary in the northbound driving lane. The Patrol says the Nissan came to rest on its wheels off the east side of the roadway while the semi came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder.
A 20-year-old passenger in Sule's vehicle, Deng Arop of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sule and two other passengers, including 19-year-old Shangag Shangag and 21-year-old Ramkel Gatdiet both of Omaha, were taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate, serious, and minor injuries, respectively.
The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.